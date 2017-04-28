Enyimba Sign Ichull From Nasarawa United

By Johnny Edward:

Former Nigerian Professional Football League champions Enyimba Of Aba have completed the signing of Lordaon Ichull from Nasarawa United, Completesportsnigeria. com can reports.

The 25-year-old midfielder becomes the second signing at the club this transfer window following the arrival of Koffi Franco Atchou.

"Lordson Ichull has joined Enyimba and we hope he will be a valuable addition," a club official confirmed to Completesportsnigeria. com.

The former Warri Wolves and ABS midfielder will wear jersey No.30 for the Aba Millionaires in the second stanza of the 2016/2017 NPFL season.

Meanwhile, Atchou, 21 joined the People's Elephant from Malian side Stade Malien.

Enyimba are seventh in the NPFL table with 28 points from 18 games.

