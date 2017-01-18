Enyimba Stars: We’ll Beat Plateau United To Celebrate Ogunbote’s Birthday

By Adeboye Amosu:

Enyimba players are hoping to hand the club's technical adviser, Gbenga Ogunbote, a perfect birthday gift by securing maximum points in Wednesday's Nigeria Professional Football League matchday two fixture against Plateau United, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

Ogunbote, who replaced Paul Aigbogun as the new handler of the side at the end of last season, is celebrating his 54th birthday today.

"Let me start by congratulating coachie (Ogunbote) on his birthday today," winger Stanley Dimgba told Completesportsnigeria. com.

"The best gift we can give him is to make sure we win today's game."

Incidentally, Dimgba joined the two-time African champions from Sunshine Stars.

His view was shared by another new signing Ibrahim Salawu.

"It's important that we beat Plateau United today to make it a befitting birthday celebration for our coach," Salawu said.

"He is like a father to all of us and we hope to make him happy at the end of the day."

The Aba giants beat Sunshine Stars in their matchday one clash at the UJ Esuene Stadium last Sunday.

