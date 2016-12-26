Eribo Is GOtv Boxing Night’s Best Boxer, Grabs N1.5m Cash Prize

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian boxer Stanley Eribo emerged the best boxer at the 10th GOtv Boxing Night held on Monday, 26 December inside the Indoor Sports Hall, National Stadium, Lagos, Completesportsnigerria.com reports.

Eribo defeated Isaac Sowah from Ghana via unanimous decision in an engaging 12 round African Boxing Union welterweight title fight, to come out tops.

Eribo went home with the cash prize of N1.5 million and the Mojisola Ogunsanya trophy.

It was the second time Eribo won the best boxer at the GOtv Boxing Night.

In the national lightweight challenge, Otto Joseph made it three wins out of three against Fatai Nurudeen following a knockout win.

Joseph stopped Nurudeen in the fourth round to confirm his superiority over the former national lightweight champion.

And in the national featherweight challenge, Waidi Skoro knocked out Dare Oyewole in round four of their clash.

In the other bouts that took place on the Boxing Day, Kabiru Towolawi knocked out Emmanuel Igwe in round two, Rilwan Oladosu saw off Prince Nwoye via unanimous dexision , while Rilwan Babatunde also secured a unanimous decision win against Sikiru Shogbesan.

