Esin: AFCON Miss Sad, Eagles Must Qualify For Russia 2018

By James Agberebi:

Former Nigeria international, Etim Esin, says the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations billed for January in Gabon is a missed opportunity for the players, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Eagles finished second to Egypt in a qualifying group that also had Tanzania and Chad (who later pulled out of the qualifiers).

Nigeris had also failed to qualify for the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea.

“The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations would have been a platform for some of our players to showcase their talents,” Esin told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“At the 2013 Cup of Nations which we won, most of our players used the tournament to advertise and also sell themselves.

“For a big country like Nigeria, who have won the Cup of Nations three times, failing to be at next year’s edition is so sad.

“We have to put our house in order. Our focus now is on the 2018 World Cup in Russia and I hope the youngsters in the Super Eagles like Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho would galvanise themselves and make sure we qualify because the dream of every footballer is to play at the World Cup.”

