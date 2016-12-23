Esiti Sees Red In Gent Loss; Etebo, Obi Win With Feirense, Torino

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria midfielder Anderson Esiti was shown a straight red card as his club KAA Gent lost 3-2 at home to RSC Anderlecht in the Belgian top flight on Thursday night, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

In action for Gent was Super Eagles forward Moses Simon who played for 90 minutes while Rabiu Ibrahim was benched.

Esiti who was on from the start, was sent off in the 37th minute of the game.

Danijel Milicevic got Gent's goals, while Lukasz Teodorczyk (brace) and Alexandru Chipciu were on target for Anderlecht.

In the Portuguese first division, Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo featured for 90 minutes as his club CD Feirense beat visiting Pacos de Ferreira 2-0.

Both of Feirense's goals were scored from the penalty spot by Fabinho (37 minutes) and Platiny (63 minutes).

And in the Italian Serie A, Nigerian midfielder Joel Obi played from the start for Torino who beat Genoa 1-0.

Obi was later replaced by Daniele Baselli in the 74th minute.

Torino's goal was scored by Andrea Belotti on 49 minutes.

