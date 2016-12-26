Esiti’s Red Card Cancelled, To Play Against Ndidi’s Genk

By Johnny Edward:

The controversial red card issued to Nigerian midfielder Anderson Esiti in KAA Gent's 3-2 home defeat to Anderlecht in the Belgian top flight division last Thursday night has been overturned after winning his appeal against the sending off, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Esiti will now be available for Tuesday's league clash at the Luminus Arena against KRC Genk who parade Wilfred Ndidi.

Esiti was dismissed in the 37th minute by centre referee, Eric Lambrecht, after he appeared to catch Anderlecht’s Bram Nuytinck with his studs following the latter’s tackle on him.

The 22 year old has since been listed by coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck in Gent's preliminary squad for the game, according to the club's official website, Completesportsnigeria.com also gathered.

"I'm available for my team's away game to Genk," Esiti told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"My red card was resinded and I'm happy I can help my team against Genk."

Esiti has made 11 league appearances for Gent this season who are placed seventh on the log with 32 points from 20 league games.

