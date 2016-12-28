Etim Keen On Enugu Rangers Exit

By Adeboye Amosu:

Enugu Rangers vice-captain Matthew Etim may be on his way out of the club after failing to agree a new deal with the Nigerian champions, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The right-back' s contract with the Flying Antelopes expired at the end of last season.

Both parties are however yet to agree on a new deal, a situation which forced the former home-based Super Eagles defender to miss the Nigeria Professional Football League Super Four competition in Enugu.

The situation, Completesportsnigeria.com scooped from a reliable source at the club, is still unresolved as the player is not happy with the new contract offered by him by the Coal City side.

Rangers appear to be preparing for life without the player with the recent acquisition of Ugwu Uwadiegwu and Ifeanyi George from oriental rivals Enyimba Football Club of Aba.

The player will certainly attract enough suitors should he decide to leave the NPFL champions at the end of the day going by his status as one of the best defenders in the top flight.

