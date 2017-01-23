Eto’o’s Goal Sinks Umar’s Osmanlispor, Onazi Win With Trabzonspor

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian forward Aminu Umar was on for 90 minutes for Osmanlispor who lost 2-1 at home to Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

Former Cameroon forward Pierre Webo gave Osmanlispor the lead in the 45th minute.

Antalyaspor scored two late goals through Mbilla Etame and legendary Cameroon forward Samuel Eto'o in the 89th and 90th minute respectively.

In another Turkish top flight game, Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, made a 90 minutes appearance for Trabzonspor who beat Kasimpasa 1-0 away.

Trabzonspor's goal was scored by Emmanuel Mas on the stroke of half time.

In action for Kasimpasa was Emem Eduok who replaced David Pavelka on 73 minutes.

In the Dutch Eredivisie, Taiwo Awoniyi was an unused substitute for NEC Nijmegen who beat visiting Roda JC 2-0.

Gregor Breinburg scored both goals for NEC Nijmegen from the penalty spot in the seventh and 56th minute.

Former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles star, Abduljeleel Ajagun, featured for Roda JC for 90 minutes.

And in the Italian Serie A, Nigerian midfielder Joel Obi was benched for 90 minutes for Torino who lost 2-0 away to Bologna.

Blerim Dzemaili got Bologna's two goals in the 43rd and 83rd minute.

Nigerian forward Orji Okonkwo was benched for Bologna.

