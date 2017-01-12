Eunisell, Rivers United Happy With Shirt Sponsorship Deal Renewal; Sponsor Donates N10m

By Adeboye Amosu:

Pix courtesy: George Akpayen.

Nigeria Professional Football League Super-Four champions, Rivers United have been rewarded with a whopping sum of N10m by their branded shirt sponsor, Eunisell Nigeria Limited, for coming second in the Nigeria Professional Football League in the 2016/2017 season, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Oil and Gas company made the donation during the Rivers United new jerseys unveiling ceremony in Lagos on Thursday.

General Manager of Pride of Rivers, Okey Kpalukwu expressed delight with the renewal of the partnership deal which started in 2015.

"We commend Eunisell for this noble venture.We are proud of them and it is a gesture that will spur us to do well in the upcoming season," Kpalukwu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"Our target is to make sure we win the league next season and do well on the continent in order to make Eunisell proud.

" This gesture is their own way of showing they appreciate our performance in the NPFL last season and we will make sure we do more to make the renewal of the sponsorship deal worthwhile.

"We urge them not to relent on what they have done for us so far while also expecting that they will do more in future."

Managing Director of Eunisell, Chika Ekenga praised the Port Harcourt based- side for their good performance in the league last season, while also challenging them to do better next season.

" We are extremely pleased with Rivers United for their achievement this past season. Their fans have been fantastic and I hope they can be rewarded with the league title this new season, "Ikenga stated.

"We are encouraged by the good performance of Rivers United and in keeping faith with our promise to stay with the club whether they fall or rise. We have renewed our shirt sponsorship agreement with them irrespective of the economic situation in Nigeria.

"We are confident that their recent success provides them a strong platform to become not just the winners of the NPFL but continental champions."

