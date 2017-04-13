Europa League: Anderlecht Hold Man United As Celta Vigo, Ajax Win

Leander Dendoncker scored his first ever goal for Anderlecht in the UEFA Europa League as they played out a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in Thursday’s first leg quarter-final clash at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.

Dendoncker scored his fourth goal of the season in all competitions with Anderlecht’s first real effort on goal after 85 minutes.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave Manchester United the lead in the 31st minute before Dendoncker’s brilliant header which gave the Belgian side hope going into the second leg.

Jose Mourinho’s side were the better side in the opening stages with Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all coming close to opening thr scoring for Manchester United.

Mkhitaryan tapped in from a tight angle Anderlecht’s goalkeeper’s Ruben Martinez initial save after Marcus Rashford’s first-time shot was only palmed away to his path in the 36th minute.

Elsewhere in the Europa League on Thursday night, Celta Vigo defeated Genk 3-2, and Ajax are beat Schalke 2-0.

Pione Sisto, Iago Aspas and John Guidetti all scored for Celta Vigo as the Spanish side cancelled out 10th minute opener by Jean-Paul Boetius for Genk. Thomas Buffel reduced the deficit for Belgian side in the 67th minute.

Davy Klaassen scored a brace to hand former Dutch champions Ajax a good advantage going into the second leg. The match between Lyon and Besiktas was delayed because of serious crowd trouble.

The second legs will be played next Thursday.

Results

Anderlecht 1-1 Manchester United

Celta Vigo 3-2 Genk

Ajax 2-0 Schalke

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria