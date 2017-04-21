Europa League Semis: Man United Face Celta Vigo, It’s Ajax Vs Lyon

Manchester United will face Spanish side Celta Vigo in the semi-finals of the 2016/2017 UEFA Europa League.

The draw was held on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

The other semifinal will see Ajax battle Olympique Lyon for a place in the final of the competition.

Ajax reached the semi-finals of an European competition for the first time since 1996/97 defeating Schalke 04 3-3 on an away goal rule Thursday night.

Celta Vigo will host Manchester United in the first leg at the Estadio Municipal de Balaídos while Lyon will travel to the Amsterdam Arena for the first leg clash.

The semi-finals first legs will be played on the 4th of May with the second legs billed for 11th of May 2017.

A new winner will emerge this year after Sevilla won the competition thrice in successive seasons.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria