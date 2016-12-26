Ex- Enyimba Captain Udoji Undecided On Kano Pillars Move

By Adeboye Amosu:

Former Enyimba captain, Chinedu Udoji is undecided over a formal move to Kano Pillars, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The centre-back has left the People's Elephant and has been training with Pillars ahead of the new NPFL season.

The defender now appears to be considering making a u-turn, with Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enugu Rangers

looking to hijack the move.

"I will make up my mind soon on the club I will play for next season," Udoji told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"It's a tough decision for me as i enjoyed working under coach Kadiri Ikhana during his time with Enyimba.

" The whole thing is a bit confusing, but I will decide on this issue soon."

