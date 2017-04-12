Ex-Man United Star: New Arsenal Manager Would Make Iwobi Fantastic

By James Agberebi:

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker says Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi will become a better player if he gets to play under a new manager at Arsenal.

Iwobi has struggled to replicate the form that saw him break into the Arsenal first team last season under Arsene Wenger.

This season he has made 24 league appearances, scoring three goals.

On Monday, Iwobi was not in the Arsenal first team that lost 3-0 away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League as he featured for the Gunners U-23s that defeated Reading 5-2.

Parker who played under Sir Alex Ferguson and won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and one League Cup, told Eurosport: "Someone could make Iwobi into a fantastic player, but he needs a manager to help him improve.

"There’s plenty of time for him, but I’m just not convinced Wenger is the man to make him better."

Wenger, who has been Arsenal manager since 1997, is currently under intense pressure to quit following poor results.

