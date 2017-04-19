Ex-NPFL Hotshot, Aneke: Odey, Olatunbosun Should Grab European Offers

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Plateau United striker, Jude Aneke, has sensationally backed Mountain of Fire and Miracles FC duo of Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun to go for the Belgian deals offerered them recently, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Odey is the current to scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with 14 goals after 19 matches while Olatunbosun has scored very important goals for the Olukoya Boys.

And as Odey and Olatunbosun weigh up the possibility of traveling for trials at the unnamed Belgian side Aneke, who was the Nigerian league top scorer in 2011 with 20 goals for Kaduna United advises the players to take their destiny in their own hands now that they're in top form.

"Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun should go abroad now that they are in top form. You never know when another opportunity might come.

"This could be the stepping stone to bigger things for them in Europe because they are great talents," the experienced striker who began his professional career in the Nigerian league in the 2009/2010 season with Anambra United after playing amateur football with Young Planners FC and Ebonyi Angels tells Completesportsnigeria.com.

"I have heard people saying the boys should wait and play in the Championship for African Nations (CHAN), but my opinion is that they should strike now that the rod is hot.

"Don't get me wrong, I want Nigeria to qualify for the CHAN tournament because it is another good platform for the home-based players, but the thing is that you cannot tell now which country will participate at the CHAN next year. I hope we qualify though," the former Warri Wolves, FC Sartak Semey of Kazakhstan and Al Masry of Egypt striker concludes.



