Ex-Rangers Stars; Ozokwo, Chibuike Rue CAFCC Failure

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Enugu Rangers players, Nduka Ozokwo and John Chibuike have expressed their disappointment on the failure of the club to advance into the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Flying Antelopes under the reins of interim coach Chukwuma Agbo lost 3-0 in the second leg of their group stage playoffs against Zambian side, Zesco United after the first leg 2-2 draw at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu last week Sunday, April 9.

Both players in separate chats with Completesportsnigeria.com bared their minds on the way forward for the league champions.

"It's unfortunate that they could not make it into the group stages, but the way forward is to keep pushing, sign quality players for next season and ensure that the welfare of the players and coaches are not compromised.

"Rangers is a big club that should not be in this kind of situation. Even the league form is worrying. I hope they can at least get out of the foot of the table and remain in the top flight," Nduka Ozokwo, son of Nollywood star actress, Patience Ozokowo, who plays for FC Wil 1900, in the second-tier of the Swiss Challenge League told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Hapoel Tel Aviv striker, John Chibuike said: "What has happened cannot be reversed. Rangers have missed the group stages of the competition, but the way forward and lesson to be learnt is that the players must take their opponents seriously irrespective of the country or league they play in.

"Secondly, administrative issues must be sorted out before big matches. I believe this great club will rise again. I may have left the club, but I still take keen interests in what happens back home," the striker added.

Rangers had missed the chance to play in the CAF Champions League after they were eliminated by Zamalek also in the playoff stages.

