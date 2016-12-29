Excited Ikeme Signs New Deal At Wolves

Super Eagles Carl Ikeme has signed a new contract extension at Championship club Wolverhampton Wanderers, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Nigerian international who has spent over 15 years at the club agreed to a new two-and-a-half year deal with a year's option, the official Twitter handle of the club revealed on Thursday.

The 30-year-old shot-stopper's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the current season.

The England-born Nigeria goalkeeper was excited to sign the deal.

Ikeme said after signing the deal: "I'm delighted. I've been here since I was 15 years of age – it's something I'm proud of.

"I've got good relationships with everyone here including the fans. I want to continue it and have more success here.

"For me personally I feel like I've always got a challenge here. And under the new gaffer I feel like the club is moving in the right direction.

"It's given everyone impetus and belief that we can do well. I'm looking forward to being a part of that."

Ikeme established himself as the club's number one keeper during the 2012/13 season and has made 192 appearances for Wolves.

Wolves manager Paul Lambert said: "I think it is important to get players like Carl Ikeme signed up to a new deal.

"He knows exactly what the club is about and if you get a core of lads like that then they can look after the dressing room as well.

"Carl has been terrific since I arrived and I think this is a big signing for the club.

"I remember coming here with Blackburn last season and he made some incredible saves.

"He is a big presence, a great lad and a top goalkeeper."

Sporting director Kevin Thelwell added: "This is great news.

"Carl has been at Wolves for such a long time and is a big part of what we are trying to achieve going forwards.

"In my opinion he is still right up there as one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship.

"Wolves means a lot to him, and it means a lot to us to get him to commit his future to the club.

"We are all absolutely delighted."

Ikeme who has kept four clean sheets in 18 appearances for the Wolves this season war delighted to pledge his future to the club.

Reacting to the deal, the 30-year-old shot-stopper said: "This is my club. I feel like I know the club and I know everyone here,

"It has been a long journey but an enjoyable one."

​Ikeme is expected to be in goal for Wolves when they host Aston Villa on Saturday at the Molineux stadium.

