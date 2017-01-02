EXCLUSIVE! Ndidi: My Move To Leicester Is Almost Sealed

By Kayode Ogundare:

KRC Genk of Belgium midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has declared that his much-publicised move to English Premier League champions Leicester City is not yet cast in stone as there are still some fine points of the transfer yet to be sorted out between his representatives and Leicester, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Ndidi has been the subject of massive transfer speculations over a proposed £15m move with several outlets claiming a deal has been done.

In an exclusive chat with Complete Sports from his Belgium base, Ndidi revealed that talks were at an advanced stage on the deal and it’s looking more likely that he will make the switch but that will be subject to an agreement of personal terms with the club.

“It’s true I’ve had a medical and everything points to me leaving Genk for Leicester but there are still some issues yet to be properly ironed out so I’m not packing my bags yet. When my manager gives the go ahead then I will say my farewell to the fans and Genk,” the Super Eagles star told Complete Sports.

On what will be his most precious memories of his time at Genk, Ndidi was a bit emotional as he answered that he will miss everything about the club which gave him his big break in Europe two years ago.

He said: “I will miss everything about Genk. The club, the stadium, the fans and the city. They have all become a part of me that I will carry with me everywhere I go for the rest of my career. I have received nothing but love here and I will forever be grateful for that.”

The Super Eagles midfield enforcer is also upbeat about the influx of Nigerian players into England, reckoning that it will positively rub off on the game at senior level.

“It’s nice to have our players going to England. It will help blending and give us confidence because they’ll be playing against some of the best players in the world every week. It will help our progress in the World Cup qualifiers and other competitions,” the former Flying Eagles defender observed.

Ndidi joined Genk in January 2015 from non-league side Nath Boys of Lagos and has gone on to impress in the blue and White of the modest Belgium side including scoring what was voted the Goal-of-the-season against Club Brugge in April 2016. He also scored twice in six group games of the Europa League in the current campaign.

