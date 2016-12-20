EXCLUSIVE: Rangers Players Unhappy With How Governor’s N41.5m Gift Was Shared

By Adeboye Amosu:



Players of Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enugu Rangers are unhappy with how the N41.5m donated to the team by Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, was shared, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Ugwuanyi gave out the money on Monday to players, technical crew and management staff of the club for winning the 2015/2016 NPFL title.

He also gave each player a plot of land in a newly designed Rangers estate.

Captain of the club, Okey Odita, received N1.5m from the money, while vice-captain Matthew Etim got N1m.

The other members of the squad got N500,000 each.

"I'm not happy with the sharing formula. We all fought hard to win the league and I see no reason why some people should get more than the rest," a player of the club told Completesportsnigeria.com on the condition of anonymity.

Another player also expressed disappointment with the way the governor's largesse was shared.

"I don't understand why the captain and the vice-captain got more money than the rest of us," he stated.

"The Rivers United players got the same amount which is good for the unity of the squad.

"Even at the national team level, players get the same amount. I can tell you that most of my teammates are not happy with what they got. "

