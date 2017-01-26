FA Cup 4th Round: Ranieri Hopes To Feature Mahrez In Leicester Vs Derby, Rules Out Slimani

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has revealed that Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez will be available for selection against Derby County in Friday's FA Cup Fourth Round tie, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ranieri however ruled out Islam Slimani due to slight injury.

Both Mahrez and Slimani featured for Algeria at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon where they crashed out in the group stage.

And Mahrez's return will be a welcome development for The Foxes who have been on a poor run this campaign.

Speaking during his Thursday's pre-match press conference, Ranieri says Mahrez was part of Leicester's training and should be in the team to face Derby.

"Riyad [is available] because he made a training session. Slimani, no, because he suffered a little injury to his groin," Ranieri informs.

Commenting ahead of Friday's Cup clash, Ranieri explains that their plan is to secure victory against Derby in order to douse pressure from their poor run in the Premier League.

"We need two or three results to get confidence. I feel good every time. Always, I am positive and I think about tomorrow.

"Every match I have in front of me is more important [than the last], this is my philosophy.

"We need to fight against Derby. We want to go through in the FA Cup. It will be a battle tomorrow.

"Derby play very well. Under Steve McClaren, they are very full of confidence and they want to beat us."

