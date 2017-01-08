  • Home
FA Cup: Aluko Stars As Fulham Advance Past Cardiff

Nigerian forward Sone Aluko and his English Championship side Fulham have qualified for the fourth round of the FA Cup after defeating Cardiff City 2-1 away on Sunday.

Aluko was on from the start of the game before going off for Stephen Humphreys in the 84th minute.

Anthony Pilkinton gave Cardiff a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute from a freekick which took a deflection and wrong footed Marcus Bettinelli in goal for Fulham.

Stefan Johansen made it 1-1 on 14 minutes after finishing off Ryan Fredericks pass.

Ryna Sessegnon put Fulham 2-1 ahead in the 33rd minute, tapping in from close range after Johansen’s initial shot had hit the cross bar.

