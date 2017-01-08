FA Cup: Aluko Stars As Fulham Advance Past Cardiff

Nigerian forward Sone Aluko and his English Championship side Fulham have qualified for the fourth round of the FA Cup after defeating Cardiff City 2-1 away on Sunday.

Aluko was on from the start of the game before going off for Stephen Humphreys in the 84th minute.

Anthony Pilkinton gave Cardiff a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute from a freekick which took a deflection and wrong footed Marcus Bettinelli in goal for Fulham.

Stefan Johansen made it 1-1 on 14 minutes after finishing off Ryan Fredericks pass.

Ryna Sessegnon put Fulham 2-1 ahead in the 33rd minute, tapping in from close range after Johansen’s initial shot had hit the cross bar.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.