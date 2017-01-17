FA Cup: Benteke Brace Sends Palace Through, Burnley Stop Sunderland

By James Agberebi:

Burnley defeated fellow Premier League team Sunderland while Crystal Palace came from a goal down to beat League One team Bolton Wanderers in the third round replays of the Emirates FA Cup on Tuesday.

Playing at Turf Moor, goals from Sam Vokes and Andre Gray in the 44th and 83rd minutes respectively secured Burnley’s passage into the fourth round where they will host Championship team Bristol City.

At Selhurst Park, a brace from Christian Benteke saw Crystal Palace come from behind to beat Bolton Wanderers 2-1.

James Henry gave Bolton Wanderers the lead in the 48th minute.

Benteke who replaced Loic Remy on 62 minutes drew Palace level six minutes later.

And in the 77th minute, Benteke scored the winner to end the game 2-1 in favour of Palace.

Palace will welcome Manchester City to Selhurst Park in their fourth round tie.

In other third round replays, Sutton United beat Wimbledon 3-1 away, Lincoln pipped visiting Ipswich 1-0, Fleetwood Town lost 1-0 at home to Bristol City, while Blackpool went away to defeat Barnsley 2-1 after extra-time.

