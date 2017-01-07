FA Cup: Iwobi Shines As Giroud Winner Sends Arsenal Through

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi made his eighth appearance in the English FA Cup for Arsenal who progressed to the fourth round for the 21st successive season by defeating Preston North End 2-1 at the Deepdale Stadium on Saturday.

Callum Robinson shot the hosts into the lead in the seventh minute but second half strikes from Aaron Ramsey and Oliver Giroud ensured the Gunners advance to the next round of the competititon.

Nigerian international Iwobi made an assist for Arsenal’s equaliser at the start of the second half before Giroud’s 89th-minute winner broke Preston hearts.

Robinson, Jordan Hugill and Paul Gallagher all failed to capitalise on a woeful showing from the visitors in the first 45 minutes.

But Arsenal were a better side in the second period and Aaron Ramsey’s first goal of the season within a minute of the resumption brought them level, before Giroud scrambled in a finish from Lucas Perez’s clever backheel.

Giroud has now scored or assisted six of Arsenal’s last eight goals.​

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.