FA Cup: Koeman Regrets Everton’s Failure To Stop Dangerous Musa

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has lamented his team's inability to deal with the threat posed by Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa in their Saturday's FA Cup defeat to Leicester City.

Musa scored two goals after coming on as a first half substitute to give Leicester a 2-1 comeback win in the FA Cup Third Round clash at Goodison Park.

Romelu Lukaku's goal gave Everton the lead before Musa's two quick goals.

Reacting to the loss, Koeman described it as a big disappointment.

"When I look at the equaliser, there was no pressing on the ball, and we gave a fast player like Musa a chance to score and he did that," Koeman told Sky Sports.

"We did the most difficult thing by scoring the opening goal because Leicester were playing very defensively.

"After scoring, I don't understand why we lost the game, but if you play like we did after going ahead then you're asking to concede goals.

"Everybody is disappointed. But we are still in a good position in the league table and I know that we need to change."

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.