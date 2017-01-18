FA Cup: Liverpool Edge Plymouth, To Face Ikeme’s Wolves; Southampton, Newcastle Advance

Liverpool will host Nigeria goalkeeper Carl Ikeme’s Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Emirates FA Cup fourth round at Anfield after the Reds edged out Plymouth 1-0 in their third round replay on Wednesday night.

The tie will hold on the 28th of January.

Lucas Leiva scored the only goal in the 19th minute in an encounter that saw Nigerian youngster Ovie Ejaria make his fifth appearance of the competition for Liverpool.

It was Lucas' first goal sunce 2010 but Liverpool could have scored more.

In the next round of FA Cup, Klopp Jurgen and his mens will face Wolves in an exciting match of one of the old comeptition from England football and also in England approaching the most traditional and important competition, It's about Grand National 2017, the most important competition for horse racing.

Recharge Card Pin: MTN N500 – 6047 2342 1203 9231 (Acknowledge if you're the lucky one. Use 'Leave A Reply' field. State your location)

The Reds had an opportunity to make sure of their place in the fourth round after Yann Songo'o upended Alberto Moreno in the area, but Origi's penalty was poor and the Plymouth keeper was able to make the save.

In other fixtures on Wednesday night, Newcastle United beat Birmingham City 3-1 at St. James' Park to advance to the next round of the competition.

The Magpies ended their third-round hoodoo thanks to a brace from Matt Ritchie and fine strike from Yoan Gouffran setting up a meeting with Oxford United later this month.

At the Saint Mary’s stadium, Shane Long scored in added time to earn Southampton a 1-0 win over Norwich City in their FA Cup third-round replay. Southampton will face Arsenal in the next round of the competition.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.