FA Cup: Musa Bags Brace, Ndidi Debuts As Leicester Stun Everton; Ighalo, Ikeme Win

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa was the hero for Leicester City as his brace secured a 2-1 comeback win against Everton at Goodison Park in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

New Nigerian signing Wilfred Ndidi made his debut for Leicester and featured for 90 minutes in the game.

Musa's two goals takeshis tally to four in all competitions this season.

Romelu Lukaku had given Everton the lead on 64 minutes but Musa, who replaced Leonardo Ulloa on 35 minutes, equalised for Leicester on 66 minutes after reacting quickest to his initial effort which had come off the post.

In the 71st minute Musa doubled Leicester lead after a brilliant one-two with Danny Drinkwater before hitting his shot into the corner.

At the 365bet Stadium, Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme was in superb form as he made key saves to help Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Stoke City 2-0.

Goals from Gelder Costa and Matt Doherty in the 29th and 80th minute sealed the win for Wolves.

And at Vicarage Road Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo was on for 90 minutes but didn't score in Watford's 2-0 against Burton Albion.

Christian Kabasele (22 minutes) and Jerome Sinclair (77 minutes) were the scorers for Watford.

Sunderland, without Nigerian forward Victor Anichebe, were forced to a replay by fellow Premier League side Burnley after playing 0-0 at Stadium of Light.

In another all-Premier League clash, Hull City put their league woes aside by beating Swansea 2-0.

In other third round round ties, Millwall shocked Bournemouth 3-0, Derby County also stunned West Brom 2-1 at the Hawthorns, Crystal Palace forced Bolton Wanderers to a 0-0 away draw, while Southampton also held home side Norwich to a 0-0 draw.

