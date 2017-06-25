Fatai Nets Brace In UFA’s Pre-Peason Friendly Win

Nigerian forward, Kehinde Fatai, bagged a brace for his Russian to league side, FC UFA's 2-0 pre-season friendly win against Russian second division club FC Yenisey Krasnoyarsk on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Fatai gave UFA the lead when he scored in the fourth minute.

And in the ninth minute, he got on the score sheet again to make it 2-0 for UFA.

Last season, Fatai scored six goals in 22 league appearances for UFA.

At the end of last campaign, UFA finished seventh in the 16-team Russian topflight.

