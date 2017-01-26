FC IfeanyiUbah Captain, Ezenwa Saddened by Draw With Rivers United

By Adeboye Amosu:



FC IfeanyiUbahcaptain and goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, has expressed his disappointments following his side's failure to record a win in Wednesday's Nigeria Professional Football League clash against Rivers United in NNewi, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The hosts dominated the game from start to the end,but were undone by their profligacy in front of goal.

The Anambra Warriors have recorded only one win from their four games this season and Ezenwa reckons that is not good enough for a side looking to win the title.

"It was disappointing that we failed to beat Rivers United as we played well in the game and had numerous chances which we couldn't convert," Ezenwa tells Completesportsnigeria.com.

"We want to win the title this season after coming close last term, and to achieve that, we need to start winning games.

" We can be proud of our performance in the game which I believe will get better as the season progresses.

"Our focus is now on the next game which we must win to improve our position in the table.

The Nnewi-based side will will next face Wikki Tourists in matchday-5 fixture on Sunday at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

