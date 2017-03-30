FIFA To Give Africa Nine Slots At 2026 World Cup

The FIFA Council has agreed on a new proposed slot allocation for the FIFA World Cup for the 48-team 2026 edition, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

According to a report on​ the Fédération Internationale de Football Association website, the council which comprises of the FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the presidents of the six confederations (CAF,​ ​AFC, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, OFC, UEFA) convened on Thursday in Zurich and an agreement was reached on the number of teams to represent each confederations from 2026​.

UEFA will get 16 direct slots while the Confederation of African Football will get nine direct slots.

Asian Football Federation will get eight direct slots while the Oceania Football Confederation gets one slot. North and Central America's

CONCACAF and South America's CONMEBOL are allotted six direct slots each.

The council will submit its recommendation for the ratification of the FIFA Council in their next meeting on the 9th of May in Manama, Bahrain, two days prior to the 67th FIFA Congress.

Meanwhile, the host country would also automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup, and its slot would be taken from the quota of its confederation. In the event of co-hosting, the number of host countries to qualify automatically would be decided by the FIFA Council.