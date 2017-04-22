FIFA, NFF, Chelsea, Onazi Celebrate Mikel At 30

By Johnny Edward:

World football governing body FIFA have led the celebrations for Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi on his 30th birthday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Mikel, who burst onto the scene as a teenager at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2005, is 30 today.

FIFA also extended birthday wishes to former World player of the year and Brazil international Kaka, Hungarian star Zoltan Gera and Ingrid Vidal.

Mikel's Nigeria teammate, Ogenyi Onazi, also sent him wishes on Twitter.

Onazi wrote:"Happy birthday to you skippo. Wish you long life and God's blessings."

A tweet on the official handle of the Nigerian Football Federation celebrating Mikel reads: "Happy birthday @NGSuperEagles magical captain, @mikel_john_obi. Shine on!"

Mikel's former club Chelsea, where he spent 10 years before leaving for China in January, also celebrated the midfielder in a tweet on their official handle.

Chelsea wrote: "We also wish John Mikel Obi a very happy birthday!"

