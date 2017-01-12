FIFA Ranking: Nigeria Move One Step Up To 50th In World, 7th In Africa

By James Agberebi:

The Super Eagles moved up one spot from 51st to 50th position in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking published on FIFA's official website on Thursday, Completesportsnigeri a.com reports.

And in Africa, the Super Eagles move up from eight to seventh.

The Eagles 2018 World Cup opponents, Cameroon, improved in the rankings as they moved up three places – from 65th to 62nd.

Algeria dropped one spot from 38th to 39th, while Zambia maintained their 88th position.

Senegal are Africa's highest ranked team as they maintained their 33rd spot in world ranking and number one in Africa.

Africa Cup of Nations defending champions Cote d'Ivoire also maintained their 34th position and are the second best team in Africa.

In the world rankings, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Chile and Belgium, all maintained their number first, second, third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.

