FIFA Rankings: Super Eagles Rise As Cameroun, South Africa, Algeria Slip

By James Agberebi:

The Super Eagles of Nigeria moved up one place from 41st to 40th position in the latest FIFA rankings released by the world football governing body on Thursday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Eagles, who have been experiencing a steady rise in the rankings in the past few months, are now fifth in Africa.

Bafana Bafana of South Africa who will face the Eagles in a Group B qualifier for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Uyo in June, dropped two places to the 64th spot.

The group's other teams Libya moved one spot to 91st, while Seychelles dropped nine places to 196th.

Nigeria's 2018 World Cup group opponents Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia did not do well in the latest rankings.

Cameroon dropped a spot from 33rd to 34th, Algeria went down from 50th to 54th, and Zambia went down seven places to 97th position.

Meanwhile, in the top 10, Brazil are now number one, Argentina are in second psoition, world champions Germany are third. Copa America holders Chile are in fourth spot, Colombia occupy the fifth position, France are in sixth, Belgium seventh, European champions Portugal are eighth, Swizerland ninth and Spain 10th.