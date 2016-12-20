Five Nigerian Players Set For January Moves

With the European January transfer window looming ahead of us, it could be an important one for Super Eagles players as some of them could be on the move for obvious reasons, Completesportsnigeria.com's JOHNNY EDWARD picks five players who will move likely next month…

Mikel Obi (Chelsea): Super Eagles skipper Mikel Obi is one man that is almost certain to leave either permanently or on loan when the winter transfer window opens in January. The 29-year-old has not featured for Chelsea this season and just featured twice for the Blues' during their pre-season tour in Austria before teaming up with the Nigerian Olympic squad whom he helped them win bronze at Rio 2016.

With midfielder N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic regular starters for the Blues and the duo of Oscar and Cesc Fabregas also ahead of him, Mikel is well and truly out of the picture and heading for the exit door at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel has 13 major honours to his name after winning two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, One UEFA Champions League title, one UEFA Europa League, and Olympic Bronze medal and one AFCON title. Mikel's agent John Shittu claimed recently the Nigeria captain is now 50/50 to leave the Blues in January. He has been linked with a surprise move to several Valencia, Marseille and top teams in China.

Wilfred Ndidi (KRC Genk): With four international appearances to his name, Wilfred Ndidi has been a key target for top clubs in Europe this season with his stunning performances for his Belgian side KRC Genk who sit 10th on the log after 16 games.

With 21 appearances in all competititons to his name this season, Ndidi has scored twice in the UEFA Europa League. Leicester are believed to have reached an agreement in principle with Racing Genk to sign Wilfred Ndidi in January for £15 million. The reigning English champions have agreed a £15million fee for Ndidi, who can play in central defence, right-back and in midfield.

Efe Ambrose (Celtic): Efe Ambrose' future has been up since July after his mistake led to Lee Casciaro's winner in Celtic's embarrassing 1-0 defeat away to Lincoln Red Imps in a UEFA Champions League game in in Gibralta. He was dropped for the second leg but returned amid a defensive injury crisis for the Hoops' 1-1 away draw with Astana in the following round. That was the last time he featured for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Celtic did not register Ambrose for the Champions League this season and he is yet to feature in the league after 12 rounds of matches. During the summer, Celtic were ready to cut their losses over Ambrose, holding out for a fee in the region of £1m for the 28-year-old defender but are now willing to let him go for nothing. Ambrose, who joined Celtic from Israeli club Ashdod in 2012, has won three Scottish League titles, one Scottish and one League Cup at Parkhead.

Gbolahan Salami (Kuopion Palloseura): Gbolahan Salami is desperate to play in a recognised league so as to brighten his chances of returning to the Super Eagles. Salami, the fourth top scorer in the Finnish top division with 14 goals last season, three shy of SJK's Roope Riski, signed a one-year deal with an option of another but with the winter transfer window opening in January Salami will be hoping his performance will attract interests from clubs in the Bundesliga where Hamburg are keen to lure him.

Dele Alampasu (Cesarense): Completesportsnigeria.com reported last week that Dele Alampasu wants out last week and his agent confirmed it. Alampasu wants a bigger stage for his fast growing career and – despite good performances in his last three games – still looks set for the exit door from his Portuguese third division side Cesarense. Two teams in the Slovakian top division and one the Norwegian league have reportedly opened discussion with his parent club, Feriense