“Focused” Rangers Expect Zesco On Thursday For CAFCC Clash

By James Agberebi:

Enugu Rangers opponents in Sunday's CAF Confederation Cup first leg play-off clash, Zesco United of Zambia, are expected to arrive in Nigeria on Thursday, Rangers' media officer Forster Chime told Completesportsnigeria.com on Tuesday.

Rangers dropped down to the Confederation Cup after they were eliminated by Egyptian giants Zamalek 5-3 on aggregate in the CAF Champions League.

The reigning Nigerian champions will host Zesco inside the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

In a chat with Completesportsnigeria.com, Chime however said the Zambian team have not communicated to them officially of their arrival.

"All things being equal, Zesco should arrive in Nigeria on Thursday for the game," Chime said.

"Since the game will be played on Sunday, they should be in Nigeria latest Thursday. But we've not officially been informed when they will be coming."

Chime also stated that players of the Flying Antelopes are not allowing their poor form in the league (bottom of the Nigeria Professional Football League table) to distract them.

"Though our performance in the league is not that impressive, the players are fully focused on this game and they are ready to do everything possible to progress into the next stage of the competition," Chime said.

Zesco reached the semifinals of last season's CAF Champions League and are experienced continental campaigners.

Aside from Rangers, Nigeria's other representative in the Confederation Cup is Rivers United who will face Rayon Sports of Rwanda.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria