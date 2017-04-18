Four Teenagers Arrested For Murder Of Panama Star Henriquez

Four teenagers have been arrested in Panama in connection with the murder of international footballer Amílcar Henríquez, the police announced on Tuesday according to a BBC report.

Henríquez, 33, was shot dead as he was leaving his home in the city of Nuevo Colón on Saturday. A 36-year-old man, Delano Wilson, was also killed.

Police officers said the gunmen had laid in wait at a home opposite that of Henríquez.

Local media first reported that Delano Wilson, the man who died alongside Henríquez, was a friend of the footballer.

But Wilson's sister has since come forward to say her brother was just crossing the street on the way to buy a burger when he got caught in the crossfire.

Another man, Josimar Gómez, was injured.

Henríquez, who had 85 caps for Panama, was a defensive midfielder who was playing for Panamanian club Árabe Unido at the time of his death.

He also played in Colombia for América de Cali and Real Cartagena.

President Juan Carlos Varela condemned the murder on Twitter, saying that justice would be done.

