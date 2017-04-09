FREE AGENTS: 5 Europe-Based Nigerian Stars Out Of Contract This Summer

With just weeks to the end of the season in the major European football leagues, many players and clubs are already planning for next season. Completesportsnigeria.com’s JOHNNY EDWARD lists five Nigerian players who are out of contract at the end of this season…

NNAMDI ODUAMADI

Age: 26

Club: AC MILAN

Position: Attacking midfielder

Nnamdi Oduamadi’s only appearance for AC Milan in the Italian Serie A came in the 2010/11 season where he featured for just five minutes. Ever since then the Nigerian international has featured for six clubs (Torino, Varese, Brescia, Crotone, Latina all in Italy and HJK Helsinki in Finland) on loan from the Rossoneri since he joined in 2008/09 season. His current deal expires this summer and clubs from Isreal, Finland France are reportedly in talks with his representatives.

RAMON AZEEZ

Age: 22

Club: Almeria

Position: Midfielder

Almeria’s former Nigeria U-17 and U-20 midfielder Ramon Azeez is stalling on a new deal at the club as his contract expires in June. The former Future Pro player has spent six years at Almeria and has revealed he will not be renewing his deal at the club. Azeez has made 14 appearances for Almeria scoring two goals this term in the second-tier LaLiga 123.

EFE AMBROSE

Age: 28

Club: Celtic

Position: Defender

Second division Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has been pleased to have signed Efe Ambrose on a short-term loan deal from Scottishh Premiership champions Celtic until the end of the season.

Ambrose will be a free agent this summer. The Super Eagles defender has helped Celtic claim four successive Scottish

League titles, one Scottish Cup and two League Cups in five years at the club. The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner is expected to decide his future in the summer.

KALU UCHE

Age: 34

Club: Almeria

Position: Forward

Former Nigeria International Kalu Uche returned to Almeria at the age of 33 and his five months deal at the club will expire this summer. Uche donned Almería’s colours from the 2005/06 season to 2011/12, when he moved to Neuchâtel in Switzerland. Uche reportedly turned down other lucrative offers from China to help Almeria in their quest to survive the drop from the Spanish second division.

In the 2005/06 season, Uche joined Almería from Poland’s Wisa Kraków and he was the star of the club playing a big role in achieving promotion and then helping the club to stay up.

GODFREY OBOABONA

Age: 26

Club: Rizespor

Position: Defender

Godfrey Oboabona’s contract with Rizespor expires this June and he has reportedly been given the green light to try and earn a permanent deal elsewhere.

The 26-year-old centre-back signed for the club four summers ago from Sunshine Stars and has played 23 times for Turkish club. Currently injured Oboabona, is doubtful for his side’s trip to Adanaspor on Sunday.