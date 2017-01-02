Gabros Make Fresh Move To Stop FC IfeanyiUbah’s CAFCC, NPFL Campaign

By Bab Osuji:

The feud between former Nigeria Football Association Vice Chairman, Chief Gabriel Chukwuma (Gabros International) and Capital Oil boss, Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah over the ownership of the NPFL club, FC Ifeanyiubah, has taken a new twist with the former NIgeria FA chieftain poised to stop FC Ifeanyiubah from participating in both the CAF Confederation Cup and the Nigeria Professional Football League, Completesportsnigeria. com can report.

Our checks reveal that the latest twist followed alleged failure by the oil and gas magnet, Dr. Ubah to honour an agreement allegedly reached by both parties last October.

Completesportsnigeria.com gathered that the peace move was allegedly brokered by the FC Ifeanyiubah boss, and an agreement to offset the N400m allegedly owed Chief Chukwuma over sale of the club (Gabros International) in 2014 was reached.

The debt has remained the bone of contention in the protracted feud, and Chief Chukwuma has through his lawyers, written to FIFA, CAF and the League Management Company LMC, requesting that FC IfeanyiUbah should not be registered for the current season.

Completesportsnigeria.com reports that Chukwuma's lawyers have also written to West Ham United, an English premier League side urging them to discontinue their partnership arrangement with the Nnewi club.

In the petition addressed to West Ham United President, dated December 28, 2016, with the caption, 'REQUEST NOT TO DEAL WITH FC IFEANYI IN WHATSOEVER MANNER', Chukwuma petitions West Ham United thus : "we request that you do not deal with FC Ifeanyiubah in any manner whatsoever in order to avoid imperilling yourself".

He threatens legal action against the League Management Company, LMC, should the body go ahead to register the club for the 2016/2017 NPFL season.

"Consequently, through its solicitor’s letter of 23rd December 2016, Gabros requested the Company to desist from recognising FC Ifeanyi Ubah as a football club in Nigeria; desist from allowing, registering or permitting FC Ifeanyiubah to participate or play Football Leagues whether professional, premier, amateur or otherwise and or any other league in Nigeria in the 2016/2017 and or in any other season; and that if in the premise, League Management Company Ltd – fails to comply with its demand, it shall commence contempt proceedings against it and other managing officers/board members of League Management Company Ltd," the letter reads in part.

Completesportsnigeria.com reports that Gabros had earlier petitioned to West Ham United on the same issue but this time, he did so through his legal counsel, M/S McCarthy & Co.

