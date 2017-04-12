Gent  Want €20m For Moses Simon, West Brom Interested

By Johnny Edward:

Belgian club Gent have placed a €20m price tag on their Nigerian winger Moses Simon to ward off potential suitors from the English Premier League, according to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad.

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly plotting a summer move for the former AS Trencin star after he was scouted by the club's technical director Nick Hammond while on duty for the Super Eagles in an international friendly against Senegal at Barnet’s Hive Stadium last in March. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Moses has two years left on his current deal and his agent Tony Harris has also hinted that his player would welcome a move to the English Premiership if a concrete offer is made, Het Nieuwsblad reports.

"Our options are open, we will wait and see," Harris said of the reports linking Moses away from Gent in a chat with Het Nieuwsblad.

Moses fired a brace for Gent in their opening Belgian promotion play-off win over Club Brugges.

He has scored five goals in 25 appearances for the Buffaloes this term.

