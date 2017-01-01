Giroud Stunner, Iwobi Goal Fire Arsenal Past Palace

By Adeboye Amosu:

Nigeria winger Alex Iwobi and Olivier Giroud were on target as Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to move up to third in the English Premier League, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Arsene Wenger’s men who were without key duo Theo Walcott and Mesut Ozil due to injury and illness dominated the game from start to finish.

Olivier Giroud put the hosts ahead with a stunning strike in the 17th minute, flicking Alexis Sanchez’s cross from behind him and over the Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy.

The Frenchman has now scored 62 goals for Arsenal in the Premier League.

Iwobi doubled Arsenal’s lead in the 56th minute for his third goal of the season.

It was the youngster’s second goal of the EPL campaign in what was his 15th appearance in the Premier League for the North London club.

Iwobi was replaced by Alex Oxlade Chamberlain 13 minutes from time.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.