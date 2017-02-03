Give ‘N’ Take Lottery Launched In Lagos, Set For National Jackpot

By Sulaiman Alao:







Give ‘n’ Take Lottery Nigeria is set to launch a national lottery jackpot tagged Give ‘n’ Take National Jackpot where punters and stakers stand the chance of winning millions of naira every week.

The outfit which is registered in Nigeria by the Corporate Affairs Commission and is also duly licensed by the Nigerian Lottery Regulatory Commission is already operating in 25 states of the Federation.



Managing Director of Give ‘n’ Take Lottery, Jolly Enabulele, while speaking at a press conference at the inauguration of the Lagos Office of the company in Fadeyi, said the mission of Give ‘n’ Take is to create super win lottery in Nigeria towards lifting people out of poverty thereby helping them to live their dreams.

“The mission of Give ‘n’ Take Lottery is to provide nationwide lottery services to over 80 million Nigerians and create a platform for genuine lottery business which is trusted by players and where winnings are redeemed. We are committed to applying a substantial part of our profit towards supporting charitable causes, and reaching out to the less privileged in the society as well as supporting government efforts in areas of social welfare and the provision of social amenities.

“Give ‘n’ Take shall create millionaires like never before experienced in Nigeria. Our games shall be simple to play and to win. We shall ensure a transparent system in our draws for all our players to see and participate. Winners shall be announced on the spot and process of redemption of winnings shall be simplified and easy to access. Our big stakes (the jackpot price) shall be rolled over if a winner does not emerge at any draw plus 50% of the prize money for that week, which means a bigger next draw and the roll-over shall continue until eventually the jackpot winner/winners emerges,” Enabulele said.

Present at the commissioning and pledging government support to Give ‘n’ Take were the Director General of the Nigeria Lottery Regulations Commission, Mr. Adolphus Joe Ekpe; Director Regulations and Monitoring NLRC Prince Emmanuel Jeminiwa as well as the Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Lottery Board, Mr. O.A. Anibaba. Give ‘n’ Take Executive Director Operations Mr. Monabe Mitee and the company’s Executive Director Marketing, Dr. F.O. Robert were also present at the occasion.