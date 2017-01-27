Goal King Obaje Eager To Score Plenty Goals For New Club, FC IfeanyiUbah

By Adeboye Amosu:

Reigning NPFL goal king, Godwin Obaje is keen to make a big impact with Nigeria Professional Football League side, FC Ifeanyiubah after signing a lucrative three – year contract with the Anambra Warriors, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Obaje who finished as top scorer in the NPFL last season 18 goals for his former club, Wikki Tourists, was close to linking up with Tunisian outfit, Etoile due Sahel before the move broke down over contractual issues.

He also failed his recent trials at Russian side, Spartak Moscow.

"I have put all the recent disappointments behind me and my focus is now on the next challenge before me, which is playing for FC Ifeanyiubah," Obaje informed Completesportsnigeria.com on Friday morning.

"In life, everything work out for good. I believe that at the right time, I will get the chance to play for a club outside the country."

The 19- year old striker is in line to make his debut for the Anambra Warriors against his former club, Wikki Tourists, on Sunday.

"I'm happy to have joined a big club like FC Ifeanyiubah which is one of the best in the country.

"Last year, I did well for Wikki Tourists by emerging as the highest goal scorer in the league, and I want to score more goals for my new club this term.

"I can't wait to put on FC Ifeanyiubah shirt and start scoring again."

