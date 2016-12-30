Gombe United Defender Douglas Shot Dead In Benin

By Adeboye Amosu:

Gombe United defender, Uzama Douglas was on Thursday shot dead by unknown men believed to be cultists in his home town, Benin City, the capital of Edo State, reports Complete sportsnigeria.com.

The left-back, a former Flying Eagles invitee was hit by a bullet while in company of some his close friends.

The player who was on holidays in the ancient city, Completeportsnigeria.com learnt was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

It would be recalled that three months ago, Izu Joseph, a defender with Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan was shot dead by a stray bullet fired by men of the Joint Military Task Force, JTF in Bayelsa State.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.