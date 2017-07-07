Goodwill For Ikeme: De Gea, Ter Stegen, Loris Back Fellow Keeper; Ideye, Ogu Prayerful

By Johnny Edward:

Top goalkeepers and team-mates of the sick Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nigeria' number one, Carl Ikeme, have been offering their support with goodwill messages to the goalkeeper on social media, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The 31 year old was diagnosed with leukaemia on Thursday and will begin chemotherapy immediately.

Spain and Manchester United first choice goalkeeper, David de Gea took to his Twitter handle to offer his support for the Nigeria international.

De Gea writes via his handle @D_DeGea: "Keep Strong 👐🏽 @Carl_Ikeme. All goalkeepers and the football family are with you!"

Germany and Barcelona goalkeeper, Marc ter Stegen‏ also tweets. "Be strong. Be brave. @Carl_Ikeme. I'm by your side and my thoughts are with you and your family. A tweet simply is too short to express my thoughts about @Carl_Ikeme."

Reading goalkeeper, Ali Al-Habsi‏ also wishes Ikeme speedy recovery.

"My thoughts are with you and your family at this time. Great person who is always positive.

"Be strong, praying for you! @Carl_Ikeme," Al-Habsi‏ writes on Twitter handle @AliAlhabsi.

Spain head coach, Julen Lopetegui offeres Ikeme offers Ikeme his heart-felt support in the difficult time.

Lopetegui writes: "Lots of strength for @Carl_Ikeme and all the @Wolves family in such a tough moment. You have all our support."

Ikeme's former coach at Wolves, Italy goalkeeping great, Walter‏ Zenga also writes. "Stay strong Carl, I am with you."

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius‏ also backs Ikeme with his Tweet: "Very sad to hear of the illness of @Carl_Ikeme, #KeepStrong👐🏼 and keep fighting, we are all behind you!"

His compatriots and Super Eagles teammates, Brown Ideye and John Ogu also show compassion through their official Twitter accounts on Friday.

Tianjin Teda striker, Ideye tweets via his verified account @OfficialIdeye:

"Just woke up to see a very sad news about @Carl_Ikeme. With God you can overcome everything, stay strong mate."

Hapoel Beer Sheva's Ogu offers his support for the 31 year old:

"Get well soon bro @Carl_Ikeme. I'm with you always bro,"​ his Tweet reads.

