Guardiola Dismisses Reports Linking Sanchez To Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has played down transfer talks linking Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez to the Etihad Stadium, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Manchester City are currently fourth in the English Premier League log with 61 points from 31 games, four points ahead of city rivals Manchester United who are in fifth place with 57 points from 30 games with a game in hand.

Guardiola during his pre-match conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton informed that he is yet to decide on whether Claudio Bravo will keep his place in the starting X1 for this weekend's clash against Southampton.

"Everyone is okay, yes. But Sagna, Jesus and Gundogan still absent," the former Barcelona boss said.

"Now is not the time to talk about that Sanchez rumours.

"The last week I decided on Claudio, Saturday I will decide. Depends on the way the opponent plays, what I see in the training sessions.

"(On goalkeepers) I like both to be involved, I have confidence in both Bravo and Caballero. We will see.

"After Chelsea Kompany had a little problem in the leg and we didn’t want to take risk, but he was able to play 90 mins at a high level.

On the reports linking Joe Hart on another season loan at Italian side Torino, Guardiola said: "At the end of the season we’ll speak. We follow all the players who are on loan."

Meanwhile City ramped up their preparations for their game against Southampton with a training session with Kelechi Iheanacho and Tosin Adarabioyo taking part in manager Pep Guardiola's favoured formation as the squad prepared for the trip to St. Mary's.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria