Guardiola: Iheanacho Still Has A Lot To Prove

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists Kelechi Iheanacho still has a lot to prove despite scoring in the Citizens' 3-0 away win against Hull City on Monday.

Iheanacho was brought on in the second half and he doubled City's lead after Yaya Toure had opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

An own goal by Curtis Davies, secured the important win for City.

It was Iheanacho's fourth Premier League goal this season.

Also, it was his 12th league goal from 19 shots on target.

Reacting to Iheanacho's goal, Guardiola however praised the youngster for his positional sense.

“Kele has talent,” Guardiola told Manchester City official website.

“He is in the box and scoring goals but he is young and we need more.

“We were looking for more control – the people arriving in the box. Kele is there always at the right time at the right moment.”

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.