Guardiola: Man City’s Target Now Is Top Four, Not EPL Title

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's focus now is to finish in the top four and not on trying to catch leaders Chelsea in the Premier League.

City are fourth in the league table and are currently 14 points behind Chelsea who beat Guardiola's men 2-1 in the league on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge to strengthen their strong hold at the top of the table.

And Guardiola stated that their priority now is to clinch a Champions League spot.

"The situation is clear, eight games left and we need to qualify for the top four, and that is our target until the end of the season," Guardiola said during his press conference on Friday ahead of their league clash against Hull City at the Etihad.

Guardiola commended Marco Silva for his positive impact on Hull City since taking over.

"[Marco Silva’s] done an outstanding job with Hull, I like the way they play, they play with a lot of talent and very offensive."

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich gaffer expressed his delight that long injury absentees Vincent Kompany and Fabian Delph (who played against Chelsea) are back ready to play again for City.

"Delph was excellent and deserves more minutes. Vincent’s problem was his injury. I am always happy when my players can play.

"I will consult with my physio’s because they are both just coming back from long injuries."

And on David Silva being one game away from his 300 appearances for City, Guardiola said: "He's a fantastic and amazing player. He’s outstanding. You can never know how good he is."