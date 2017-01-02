Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Over Aguero Vs Burnley

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he made a big mistake not starting Monday's clash against Burnley with Sergio Aguero and David Silva.

Guardiola opted of Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho in place of Aguero as Manchester City struggled to beat Burnley 2-1 and move up to third place in the English Premier League log.

And it was the pair who came off the substitute's bench to salvage another win for the Citizens who had lost 1-0 to Liverpool last Saturday at Anfield.

"Sure it was a big mistake, you are right," Guardiola said when asked during his post-match interview if he regretted leaving the pair on the bench.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich gaffer who watched his side notch up their 13th win of the season also queried why the team with more ball possession always gets a player sent off.

Fernandinho was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Johann Berg Gudmundsson. It was his third red card in six games this season.

"We will accept. Like I said before, the team with more ball possession we have always sending off. I have to understand the rules here in England. I know you are specialist but I have to understand it," former Barcelona coach Pep said

"Of course yes. Around the world our keeper in the box is fouled, not here. I have to understand that. Claudio Bravo is fouled."

