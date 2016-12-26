Guardiola: Toure’s Goal Turning Point In City’s Win Over Hull

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Yaya Toure's opening goal was the turning point in his side's 3-0 win against Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Monday.

City toiled in the first half but could not make their pressure count against a stubborn Hull City side.

But with less than 20 minutes remaining in the match, their pressure finally paid off following Toure's penalty.

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho made it 2-0 before an own goal by Curtis Davies sealed the won for the Citizens.

In his post-match reaction, Guardiola stated that his forward players found it difficult to take their chances in the first half but clicked in the second half.

"I enjoyed it because we won but like always had to work hard for it. In the first half we forgot where the goal was, in the second half, our strikers saw the goal a bit more and after the first goal it was easy.

"There is always pressure for us because the top of the league is tough and the other teams at the top had won today. Every game we play is like a final.

"You have to win, the other games sometimes you play before or after them but the goal is the same."

Guardiola went on to play down the injury to John Stone who had to come off injured.

He said: "We were a little bit worried about that but it is just a kick, hopefully OK for Liverpool. A kick not ligaments or something like that."

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.