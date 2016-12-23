Guardiola Wants More Than Jesus In January, Admires Chelsea Form

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted that the club will look to strengthen the squad in January.

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus is already certain to arrive in January after agreeing a deal in the summer, but Guardiola apparently wants more, especially as he has a leaky defence.

"I am happy with what we have, I am confident in the players that we have," Guardiola said on Friday ahead of the Boxing Day Premier League visit to Hull City.

"I am not denying that we will look for something. Gabriel Jesus is coming, we will have another striker and we will finish the season with almost all of our players."

City overcame their recent poor form by defeating title rivals Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium to go third in the table, seven points off leaders Chelsea.

Guardiola wants a win at Hull to keep up the pressure on Chelsea, whom he praises.

"I spoke with some players about what it means to play on Boxing Day against Hull City… We have to be prepared," he added.

"We're going to train tomorrow and on the 25th, then get a bus in the afternoon to Hull. We're going to prepare like it’s not Christmas.

"Chelsea are so high at the top of the table because they won 11 games in a row, they don’t lose. They play a lot of good games."

