Happy New Year 2017!

Hurray! It's a brand new year!

Dear reader, Completesportsnigeria.com wishes you abundant happiness, good health and prosperity in this new year 2017

Join us too in wishing the Nigerian nation and Nigerian sports the very best in 2017.

We appreciate your support and companionship in 2016 when Completesportsnigeria.com scored a famous hat trick in the business of serving you with fresh sports news updates 24/7. Yes, a memorable hat trick.

Goal number one: Top Sports Blog In Africa award at the 2016 African Blogger Awards organised by South Africa-based Webfluential, February 2016.

Goal number two: SPORTS WEBSITE OF THE YEAR award, by UK-based TMT Media Awards, August 2016.

Goal number three: Sports Website of the Year at the 2016 Global Excellence Awards, organised by United Kingdom-based Acquisition International magazine, November 2016.

Continue to make Completesportsnigeria.com your favourite online sports news hub, for more goals, and hopefully, more accomplishments by Nigerian sports in 2017.

Happy New Year!

