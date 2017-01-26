Hat Trick Hero, Odey: My Target Is More Than 10 Goals, To Help MFM FC Go Places

Mountain of Fire and Ministries (MFM) Football Club of Lagos defeated Lobi Stars 4-0 in Matchday-3 of the Nigeria Professional Football League at the Agege Stadium, Lagos and striker Stephen Odey was on fire at the 'Temple of Football' as he scored a hat-trick in that emphatic win, the first player to reach the milestone in the new season. In this interview with Completesportsnigeria.com's IZUCHUKWU OKOSI, the striker reveals his dreams for the game and the African football icons that inspire him. Excerpts.

Congratulations Stephen on your treble against Lobi Stars. Does that put you under pressure now to score more? How many goals are your target this season?

I am targeting a double figures this season. I'm not really under pressure, but I know I will score many goals this season.

Double figures, so maybe 10 goals only will be just fine for you?

I'll definitely like to score more than 10 goals. I scored nine goals last season and hopefully this season will be better.

Which goal is your favourite so far in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL)?

It was my half volley against Enugu Rangers last season at our home. The match ended 1-1, but the goal was special to me. My strike was also the equaliser, we could have lost the match in front of our fans.

Which past top scorer in the NPFL is your inspiration and generally who is best striker in the game?

I will say Godwin Obaje because, technically, he is brilliant. Globally, I'm a big fan of Luis Suarez and I watch his games a lot when my team is not playing. Suarez is just awesome.

You were discovered at the GT Principals Cup in 2012 where you emerged top scorer with 16 goals. What was your childhood ambition about football?

My desire is to become one of the legends of African football just like the late Rashidi Yekini, or George Weah, Nwankwo Kanu and others in that top bracket. I believe I will get there someday.

Breaking into the star-studded Super Eagles fold must be your next target especially as qualifiers for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) will start in July. But do you think it will be difficult or perhaps easy to

break into the team?

Nothing is impossible. I can be part of the team for a long time. I just need to be given my chance. I know it will be difficult but majority of the players that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations for Nigeria under the great Stephen Keshi of blessed memory were making their debuts in the tournament. Stephen Odey can also make history. God is taking me somewhere high!

Your hot form this season and the promise you showed last season must have alerted clubs of your qualities. Tell us, which club(s) are showing interest in your services now?

(Laughs) There are, you are right. SA Bastia of France and Kano Pillars here in the NPFL are keen to sign me.

However the season have just kicked off and I'm concentrating on helping my team MFM FC achieve great results. Now we are looking forward to our match against Kano Pillars on Sunday.

Against Kano Pillars; do you consider that an opportunity to impress your suitors?

I'm committed to MFM FC. Their interest (Kano Pillars) is there, but I'm still a player of this club. It's not an opportunity to impress them.

Thank you Stephen for sparing us your time, and good luck.

Thank you, its a pleasure speaking with you.

